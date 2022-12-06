Nurses reach tentative deals with multiple hospitals ahead of strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- A hospital spokesperson said Tuesday morning that several Minnesota hospitals have reached tentative agreements with nurses who voted to approve a strike earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Twin Cities Hospitals group said Children's Minnesota, Methodist Hospital, North Memorial Health Hospital and Fairview have tentative agreements in place with the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Northern News Now, a CBS affiliate in Duluth, reported St. Luke's Hospital also has a tentative agreement in place.

Allina Health and Essentia Health hospitals have not yet reported agreements.

Children's Minnesota released the following statement:

Children's Minnesota is grateful to have reached a tentative agreement with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA). As a condition of the agreement, the pending strike notice at Children's Minnesota has been rescinded. The union must still ratify the deal. A vote is expected to happen this week. The union's bargaining team is unanimously, favorably recommending this contract for ratification. Thanks to the tireless work of our negotiation team and countless others, patients and families across our region can rest assured that our kid experts will be there to care for the most vulnerable children in our community. We value the dedication of our nurses and countless other staff for the vital roles they play in caring for our patient families.

The nurses at those hospitals were part of thousands of health care workers with the MNA who voted to approve a strike last week.

If negotiations at other hospitals fail to progress, the strike would begin Dec. 11 and could last as long as 20 days, the union said.

The nurses also went on strike in September over what they call unfair labor practices; that strike went for three days. The union representing them says since they've been back to work, those practices are still happening and they haven't been able to negotiate a contract.