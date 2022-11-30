Thousands of Minnesota nurses to vote on another strike Wednesday

Thousands of Minnesota nurses to vote on another strike Wednesdayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses may walk off the job for the second time this year.
Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association will vote Wednesday on whether or not to authorize another strike. They went on strike in September over what they call unfair labor practices.
The union representing them says since they've been back to work, those practices are still happening and they haven't been able to negotiate a contract.
"While nurses have made every effort to negotiate in good faith and win fair contracts at the negotiating table, hospital executives continue to commit unfair labor practices and refuse solutions to solve the crisis of care and working conditions in our hospitals," the MNA said in a statement.
Allina Health said the two sides "have worked to find alignment on a number of priority issues and are narrowing the gap on our wage proposals."
"We are hopeful to continue to make meaningful progress at our next negotiation session this Friday, Dec. 2, as it is our desire to reach a fair contract settlement and return our sole focus to our shared mission: caring for our patients," Allina said in a statement.
The nurses' union plans to hold a press conference Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. as voting begins. The group includes Twin Cities nurses, as well as nurses in Two Harbors. Essentia Health said Tuesday it has reached a "tentative agreement" with nurses in Moose Lake, so those nurses will not be joining in on the vote.