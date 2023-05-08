Northland Vintage Toy Show comes to Minnesota State Fairgrounds

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Sunday was a blast from the past, and a chance to revisit your childhood, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of collectors and vendors turned out for the Northland Vintage Toy Show.

They showed off everything from cars and tractors, to recognizable figurines like Archie and Mickey Mouse.

CBS

Robert Manella, one of the event's coordinators, says his own vintage toy collection inspired the show.

"In 1982 I started collecting and now I have about 1,400 toys on the shelves at home, and it will probably be 300 years before I get rid of them all," Manella said.

This was the event's 47th year.