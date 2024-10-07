Northfield high school duo completes "Iron Lady" at swim meet

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Northfield swim and dive captains Edy McLaughlin and Ella Krupicka are a true dynamic duo. They've been swimming together for the Gators since they were in 8th grade, and now, as seniors, they're breaking records together.

At a meet in September, the two deferred from scoring points for the team, and instead participated in what's called an "Iron Lady," where a swimmer participates in every single event in one meet. Normally, the two compete in four events each per meet, but for the 'Iron Lady' they swam 11 events, which was a total of 1,550 yards.

"For me it was just kind of having Edy with me and being able to do it together and have that memory," said Krupicka.

"You get a sense of adrenaline when you step up on the blocks and then having to do that 11 times is really interesting, and then figuring out how you want to pace every single event," said McLaughlin.

Both of them earned several personal records doing the Iron Lady and surprised themselves doing well in swim events they normally don't compete in.

"It's fun to expand [our skills], and see what else we can do," said Krupicka.

McLaughlin and Krupicka are the second Gator seniors to complete an Iron Lady, hoping this is just the beginning of a long standing tradition for the Northfield swim and dive team. It's a tradition that rewards unknown strengths.

"I can compete at a higher level than sometimes I think I can," said McLaughlin.

Both girls are hoping to continue to swim competitively in college next year.