Suspected drunk driver hit 3 vehicles, 2 homes, then injured 2 officers, Northfield police say

Two Northfield, Minnesota, police officers were injured while arresting a woman suspected of driving drunk after a series of hit-and-run crashes that damaged three vehicles and two homes Monday evening, police said.

The first crash happened near Highway 3 and St. Olaf Avenue, where police said the driver hit a vehicle and left. She kept driving and hit two homes and another vehicle on 2nd Street West, police said. She then hit a third vehicle near 2nd Street and Plum Street, where officers stopped her and made the arrest.

Police arrested the driver for DWI. During testing after the arrest, she became physically combative, police said, and two officers were injured. Police did not describe the officers' injuries. The department said it wishes them a speedy recovery.

The driver remains in custody, police said. The Rice County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges that include two counts of fourth-degree assault, felony criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident and DWI. Police said the charges "include, but are not limited to" those.

Police said the crashes did not result in more serious injuries to members of the community.