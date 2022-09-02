Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.

Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.

Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired two less lethal rounds, which did not stop him from advancing.

The attorney's office says he came towards the officers, and Virginia Police Officer Nicholas Grivna and St. Louis County Deputy Cody Dillinger fired their guns. Johnson died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from medics and officers.

Johnson was shot six times in the torso, according to an autopsy report.

The attorney's office ultimately determined - after examining body-worn camera, squad car dash camera, and other evidence - that an "objectively reasonable" officer would believe there was a threat of death or great bodily harm and that the officers' actions were reasonable.

Chisholm is located roughly 6 miles northeast of Hibbing in northern Minnesota's Iron Range.