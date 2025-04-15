Northern lights may be visible in Minnesota early Wednesday morning

There's a chance for Minnesotans to view the northern lights early Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a geomagnetic storm watch for the morning due to the arrival of multiple coronal mass ejections that left the sun on Sunday. Wednesday morning's storm is rated a G3, or strong level.

When coronal mass ejections arrive at Earth, a geomagnetic storm — accompanied by northern lights – can be the result.

According to NOAA, the southernmost viewing opportunity in Minnesota is near the Twin Cities area, though viewers can increase their chance of seeing the display if they go further north. The best time to view the lights is between midnight and sunrise on Wednesday.

WCCO

To have the greatest chance at viewing the phenomenon, Minnesotans should move far from higher-populated areas and have a clear view to the north. The very best viewing would be in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, officially recognized as the closest International Dark Sky Sanctuary.

Learn more about forecasting atmospheric weather here.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 11, 2024.