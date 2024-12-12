Man who allegedly left gun in kitchen faces manslaughter charge in 3-year-old's shooting death

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man faces a manslaughter charge after a 3-year-old allegedly grabbed the man's gun and fatally shot himself.

Elliot Staples III is charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Staples set his gun down on a center island in the kitchen of a northeast Minneapolis apartment on Oct. 21. He then went to the bathroom and, while in there, heard a gunshot. He came out and found the child bleeding from the head, the complaint states.

Staples allegedly told authorities he usually puts the gun on top of the refrigerator, but didn't this time because "he was rushed."

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died. Family identified him as Jajuan Robinson.

Robinson's mother, Charlotte Williams, told WCCO the man was babysitting Robinson while she was at work.

"I left my baby with somebody I thought I trusted," Williams said. "Somebody he was supposed to be safe with."

Staples faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. It's not clear from court documents if he is in custody.