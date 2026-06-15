Police seek suspect who shot at officers in north Minneapolis; no injuries

Police in north Minneapolis say they're looking for an individual who shot at officers on Monday.

Officials said the officers were shot at by a passenger in a vehicle they were investigating on the 3500 block of North Oliver Avenue. No one was injured in the shooting. Law enforcement has since searched and secured the scene.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place on Monday evening, though the order has since been lifted.

Minneapolis police vehicles near the 3500 block of North Oliver Avenue. WCCO

According to police, the suspect may be armed. He's described by officials as a Black male in his late teens with a medium-large build and thick dreads. Officials said he was wearing a pink sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who sees anything unusual or someone resembling the suspect to call 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.