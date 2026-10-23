Crews respond to fire at building in north Minneapolis

Firefighters in north Minneapolis are responding to a blaze at a building that's sending large amounts of smoke into the air on Friday afternoon.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera showed flames coming from a structure on the 200 block of West Broadway just after 3 p.m. According to the Minneapolis 911 and Emergency Communications Center Incidents Dashboard, crews responded to the incident around 2:37 p.m.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a building on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 23, 2026. Minnesota Department of Transportation

A WCCO photojournalist at the scene saw at least two Minneapolis Fire Department trucks and several emergency vehicles.

WCCO has reached out to the fire department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.