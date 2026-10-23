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Crews respond to fire at building in north Minneapolis

By Nicholas Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

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Firefighters in north Minneapolis are responding to a blaze at a building that's sending large amounts of smoke into the air on Friday afternoon. 

A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera showed flames coming from a structure on the 200 block of West Broadway just after 3 p.m. According to the Minneapolis 911 and Emergency Communications Center Incidents Dashboard, crews responded to the incident around 2:37 p.m.

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Firefighters respond to a blaze at a building on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 23, 2026. Minnesota Department of Transportation

A WCCO photojournalist at the scene saw at least two Minneapolis Fire Department trucks and several emergency vehicles. 

WCCO has reached out to the fire department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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