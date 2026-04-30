Man, 69, found shot dead inside north Minneapolis home, police say

A 69-year-old man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers were called to the residence off Bryant and 48th avenues north around 8:50 p.m.

Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting, but Police Chief Brian O'Hara doesn't believe it was random.

"This is a tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones," O'Hara said.

Anyone with information on this shooting can email MPD at policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or call 612-673-5845.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).