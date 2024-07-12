North Branch police release footage of shooting that killed Jamie Crabtree, 36

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — North Branch city officials released two redacted body-worn camera videos on Thursday of last month's deadly police shooting of a 36-year-old woman.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the June 27 death of Jamie Ann Crabtree, who was shot multiple times by officer Duane Southworth with his service rifle.

The bureau says officers responded to a report of an "intoxicated and suicidal woman who was armed with a handgun" and encountered Crabtree, who they say didn't comply with their demands to drop her weapon.

North Branch Police

What the redacted footage shows

In the footage, which is partially blurred, the officers are heard yelling at Crabtree to drop her gun. The bureau says Officer Kyle Miller initially fired pepper spray projectiles at Crabtree but she was not subdued.

She shouts back at officers before they open fire. Audio of the gunshots are redacted. When the gunfire ends, Crabtree calls out to them.

"I'm hurt. I'm hurt, help me," Crabtree said.

"Roll away from the gun!" said one of the officers. "We can't help you until you get away from that gun!"

Jamie Crabtree GoFundMe

Nearly 15 minutes after the gunfire, officers approach Crabtree and handcuff her. One of the officers runs back to his squad for his phone so he can take a photo of the scene. When he returns, the footage ends.

The videos don't show the officers rendering aid to Crabtree, but the BCA insists they did.

Crabtree was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Investigators say they recovered a handgun at the scene.

Both officers are on critical incident leave, and the bureau's investigation is ongoing.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything. In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.