North Branch police fatally shoot woman, Minnesota BCA investigating

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after North Branch police fatally shot a woman Thursday evening.

According to North Branch police, officers responded at 9:19 p.m. to the area of Third Avenue and Elm Street on the report of an "intoxicated and suicidal woman who was armed with a handgun."

Police say that after locating the woman, during the incident one officer discharged a non-lethal "Pepperball" and another officer discharged their firearm at the woman, striking her.

Officers on the scene attempted to treat the woman, but she died from her injuries, according to police.

Body-worn cameras captured the incident and the investigation by the BCA is in its early stages.

The officers who fired their service weapons are on standard critical incident leave.

—

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.