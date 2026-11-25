At Norsland Lefse in Rushford, Minnesota, you can order Norwegian flatbread to go just like you'd order a sub at a sandwich shop.

Jan Quam and her friends were at the shop to buy enough lefse to last them through the holidays. Butter and sugar are popular toppings, but not the only ones.

"This is the busiest time of year, absolutely," said owner Lori McDonald.

McDonald bought Norsland a couple years ago, and she's proud of its history, which dates back to 1983. That's when a man named Merlin Hoiness began making and selling lefse out of his home. It became so popular that he eventually moved his business to town.

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"Lefse tends to be something that people are very opinionated about. But the feedback we get on our lefse is that it tastes like what their grandma made," McDonald said.

It all begins in the kitchen, where general manager Zach Lind oversees operations.

"These machines are going non-stop from morning until night right now to keep up with demand," Lind said.

They use potatoes and make their dough from scratch. Then it's pressed flat, and Lind uses a lefse stick to move it into the oven.

"This actually takes quite a bit of skill. It looks easy, but I promise you it's not," he said.

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They make about 2,000 pieces of lefse, also known as rounds, during an eight-hour shift, and tradition is baked right in.

Even though they handle the Norwegian tortilla every day, Norsland employees never get sick of it.

"It's part of a staple of my diet. Breakfast, I like to have a breakfast wrap with lefse," Lind said.

They also make Uffda Bites, which are lefse chips, as well as kringla, a Scandinavian coffee cake. It's all the sweet things grandma used to make for the holidays.

"Memories are a big one," Lind said. "Almost all of our products are consumed with family around the holidays. That's where our products shine."

Norsland Lefse is located in downtown Rushford. They're open Monday through Friday, and you can also find their Scandinavian products online at norslandlefse.com.