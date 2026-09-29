Noise from Mystic Lake Amphitheater causing problems for neighbors miles away

The Mystic Lake Amphitheater brought major artists and thousands of concertgoers to Shakopee, Minnesota, during its first season, but some people living miles from the venue say the music has also been reaching their homes.

Heather Chase lives in Eden Prairie, near Flying Cloud Airport and the Minnesota River Valley. She said she is accustomed to aircraft noise, but this summer she began noticing another sound that could continue for hours.

"When Akon and Neo were playing, that was the first night I realized it was the amphitheater," Chase said. "When they were playing, like, I could step outside and actually hear the lyrics."

Chase said she has not been able to hear every performance at the amphitheater. Some concerts have been much more noticeable than others, particularly when low-frequency bass carries into the night.

"When you're trying to work the next day and you're trying to go to bed and you have bass thumping in your bedroom, it's hard to go sleep," Chase said.

Ted Weidman with Acoustical Surfaces in Chaska said low-frequency sounds such as bass can be particularly difficult to contain.

"Low frequency, the bass, the energy there, the wavelength, it's really, really hard to block and even slow down," Weidman said.

Weidman said low frequencies have long wavelengths and significant energy, allowing them to travel farther than higher-frequency sounds. When those sound waves reach a house, he said windows can be one of the most common places for outside noise to enter.

"I would carefully listen to the windows, because that's nine times out of 10 that's where the sound is going to come in," Weidman said.

Homeowners who are dealing with unwanted noise can start by looking for gaps around their windows and making sure they are properly sealed, Weidman said. Adding mass between the source of the noise and the inside of the home can also help. More permanent options include sound-reducing window inserts.

Shakopee City officials have been working with Live Nation on possible changes following concerns from residents.

"Some of it is material sound deadening. Some of it is direction of where the amps are pointed," Lehman said.

City officials have also discussed additional sound monitoring in neighborhoods. At a recent city council meeting, officials said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is expected to provide equipment that can be used to monitor sound levels.

Live Nation, which owns the amphitheater, provided WCCO with the following statement:

"We understand the concerns raised by some of our neighbors and take their feedback seriously. We are actively working with city officials to evaluate sound operations and identify opportunities to minimize impacts to the surrounding community as we plan for next season, while continuing to deliver a great experience for fans."

Chase said she does not want the amphitheater or its concerts to go away. Instead, she hopes its first season can help the venue and surrounding communities find a solution before next summer.

"I don't think we shouldn't have the venue. I don't think we shouldn't have the music," Chase said. "I think that there just needs to be a compromise to respect the neighbors."

For Chase, that compromise could mean finding a way to keep more of the music near the stage and less of it inside neighboring homes.