Watch live: Day 8 of Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial to feature closing arguments

HUDSON, Wis. — Attorneys will have one last chance on Wednesday to convince a Wisconsin jury whether 54-year-old Nicolae Miu should go to prison for murder.

Miu took the stand on Tuesday to defend himself for the stabbings that occurred on the Apple River near New Richmond on July 30, 2022. Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed and four others, all in their 20s, were injured: Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, A.J. Martin and Ryhley Mattison.

Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

RELATED: Who is Nicolae Miu, man on trial for killing 1, stabbing 4 on Apple River?

The state seeks to prove Miu was the aggressor that day, while the defense is arguing he stabbed the five people in self-defense.

Miu pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022.

WCCO will have live coverage throughout the trial, which you can watch in the video above, on CBS News Minnesota, Pluto TV or the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Nicolae Miu Court TV

Prosecution unsuccessfully moves to strike juror

The prosecution moved to strike one of the jurors on Wednesday morning.

Attorney Karl Anderson said juror 4021 repeatedly fell asleep while court was in session on Tuesday.

Investigator John Shilts was called as a witness for the prosecution.

"I observed one of the jurors with her head down and she would startle up," Shilts said.

Investigator John Shilts WCCO

Shilts says the juror fell asleep "four or five times" during the testimony of Brandie Hart, a special services lieutenant with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Hart interviewed Miu and his then-wife after the stabbings.

Shilts said he saw the juror "chin down, eyes closed" while the prosecution played a 56-minute video of Hart's interview with Miu.

Judge Michael Waterman agreed with the defense's position that there wasn't enough evidence to strike the juror and denied the motion.

Waterman said it wasn't live testimony, and the juror can request to watch the video again in the deliberation room.

Day 7 recap

Miu took the stand on Tuesday and told the court he was afraid for his life before the deadly knife attack.

Video from that day shows an encounter between Miu, a group of teenagers and another group of men and women in their 20s escalating to violence.

Miu said the teens first harassed him before members of both groups attacked him.

RELATED: Body camera video of Nicolae Miu's arrest shown during day 4 of Apple River stabbing trial

Prosecutors said Miu had spooked the kids, then chose to stay and took things too far.

Miu confirmed Tuesday he took out his knife before he was ever punched.

"I was beginning to be afraid," Miu said.

"What was it about that moment where everybody is that made you so fearful that you took out your knife?" asked defense attorney Aaron Nelson.

WCCO

"I was surrounded, they were yelling, they had just pushed me," Miu said.

But Miu told police after being arrested that it was the teenagers who had knives, and he wrestled away one to defend himself. He also asked police if the fatal stabbing was between two of the teens.

"I lied," Miu said. "I totally lied about the knife."

RELATED: Video of Nicolae Miu's police interview shown during Apple River stabbing trial: "I feared for my life"

Joe Tamburino, a defense attorney not associated with the case, says even though Miu effectively shared his fear with the jury, he ultimately didn't help himself.

"I think for the most part of this trial, the defense has had the upper hand, but that changed (on Tuesday)," Tamburino said. "What's going to be tough for him is all the lapse in memory as well as he admitted to lying to the police. I mean, his first story to the police is quite different than what he said on the stand, and he really didn't have a good explanation for that."