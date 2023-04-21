NFL suspends five players for violating league's gambling rules

The NFL said it has suspended five players on Friday for violating the league's gambling policy.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are now suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended for six games. Their suspension will begin in the fall when the 2023-24 season begins.

Cephus, Moore and Toney are suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. However, they may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season, league officials said.

The NFL's gambling policy prohibits all team personnel — including players — from betting on any NFL activities at any time, and from betting on any other sport while on a league property, including team practice fields. Berryhill and Williams were suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. They are eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The league said a "review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way."

The Lions released Cephus and Moore on Friday. Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement that the players "exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and [that] violates league rules."

Holmes also said the team will work with Stanley and Jameson "to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

The Commanders said in a statement that the team has "cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions."