NEXT Weather: Above-average temps, sunny Memorial Day weekend

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures which are already above average will continue to climb this weekend, culminating in a beautiful and dry Memorial Day.

Saturday and Sunday will see 80-degree weather. Most of the moisture is hanging west of the state, so Minnesota will stay dry this weekend.

There is an elevated fire risk to the north as conditions will be dry and breezy. Winds will top out at 20-25 mph.

It'll get more humid as the days continue, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

But it'll also warm up by the end of next week, with the possibility of hitting 90 degrees on Wednesday through Friday.

WCCO Staff
First published on May 27, 2023 / 8:41 AM

