NEXT Weather: Winter returns Wednesday, with weekend warmup on the way

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're heading out Wednesday morning, it's best to bundle up.

The day will start with temperatures in the single digits, with windchill values making it feel below zero. There is the potential for icy road conditions, so stay cautious during the morning commute.

Temps aren't expected to warm to much more than 21 degrees.

Winds will shift out of the south by Thursday, which will bring back warmer air. High temps are expected to reach the upper 40s and by Friday the upper 50s. Dry conditions will be accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.

The warmup continues into the weekend, with temps expected to reach the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system is expected Sunday night into Monday, bringing an increased chance of rain, potential storms and maybe even some snow.

Temperatures will fall back to the 40s by Tuesday.

