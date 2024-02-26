Owatonna blizzard baby celebrates 1st birthday amid historic February warmth

OWATONNA, Minn. — A year ago Monday, many Minnesotans were still working to dig out after a huge storm dropped more than a foot of snow.

Most have already forgotten about it, but for one Minnesota family, it was a snowstorm they'll never forget.

That's because in the middle of the blizzard they had to find their way to the hospital. Baby Hudson was on the way.

"As we were driving there it really just hit me, it's go time," said mom Micah Trautman. "And sliding through the stop sign was kind of like sliding into parenthood."

It was a slide that came with a lot of twists and turns along the way.

"Every day you learn something new," said dad Adam Trautman. "His first sickness, how nerve-wracking it is. Is he going to be OK? All of these moments are like huge, but at the same time they're actually so small, but for us being first-time parents, it just seems everything's so elevated."

It's a feeling any parent can relate to. But among all the tough moments are the really good ones.

"This guy is so smiley, he just has this awesome attitude and this way about him," Adam Trautman said. "We all deserve the celebration. (Micah) has gone through so much as a first-time mother and I've been so impressed all the way along. But then also him and seeing all his milestones. The rolling over, the crawling, the first steps."

They're a family learning and growing together with the seasons. Starting with that blizzard birthday to his first Twins game in the spring, spending time at the lake in the summer, to picking out a pumpkin in the fall.

And don't worry, Hudson. We have a hunch you'll experience a true Minnesota winter very soon.

"Fingers crossed, I have not used my snowblower this year, but you'll get to learn to use it next year, buddy!"

Hudson was one of three blizzard babies born at Owatonna Hospital last year.