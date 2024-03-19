NEXT Weather: Spring begins Tuesday, winter returns Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from March 19, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from March 19, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from March 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Highs in the Twin Cities will push 50 degrees Tuesday as stronger winds escort in warmer air, just in time for the official start of spring.

Highs across the state will be noticeably warmer than Monday, and there will be some sunshine. With the wind and dry conditions come elevated fire risks.

Temperatures dip back to the lower 30s on Wednesday, starting a stretch of colder highs.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars

Possible NEXT Weather Alerts are in place for Thursday and Friday due to a potential spring snowstorm. That system could bring multiple inches of snow from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The weekend could be messy, too, with more snow possible. If these storms end up being significant, it could make March the snowiest month of the winter in the Twin Cities.