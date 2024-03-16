NEXT Weather: Red flag warning issued in central, southern Minnesota due to strong winds

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday afternoon in central and southern Minnesota due to strong winds.

The warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. and is set to expire at 8 p.m. Gusty winds and dry conditions mean fires can spread quickly and spiral out of control. Residents should not burn in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect.

The following counties are under the Red Flag Warning: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Winds on Saturday will come out of the northeast, gusting up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Though Minnesota has seen warm, above-average temperatures for all of March, the wind will bring in some cooler air with highs closer to average.

On Sunday, highs will only make it into the 30s, with some lingering breezes. High pressure returns on Monday, and temps will inch closer to average by mid-week. It'll also stay dry.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also announced burn restrictions will go into place on Monday in over 30 counties due to the unusually warm temperatures and dry conditions.