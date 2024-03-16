Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

NEXT Weather: Red flag warning issued in central, southern Minnesota due to strong winds

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on March 16, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on March 16, 2024 03:45

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Saturday afternoon in central and southern Minnesota due to strong winds.

The warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. and is set to expire at 8 p.m. Gusty winds and dry conditions mean fires can spread quickly and spiral out of control. Residents should not burn in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect.

The following counties are under the Red Flag Warning: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

snapshot-3.jpg
WCCO

Winds on Saturday will come out of the northeast, gusting up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Though Minnesota has seen warm, above-average temperatures for all of March, the wind will bring in some cooler air with highs closer to average. 

RELATED: What is a red flag warning and what areas are at risk?

On Sunday, highs will only make it into the 30s, with some lingering breezes. High pressure returns on Monday, and temps will inch closer to average by mid-week. It'll also stay dry.

MORE NEWS: Lead blamed for 26 swan deaths in Ramsey County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also announced burn restrictions will go into place on Monday in over 30 counties due to the unusually warm temperatures and dry conditions. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer at WCCO since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 10:21 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.