Minnesota DNR sets burn restrictions in over 30 counties

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday that burn restrictions will go into place on Monday in over 30 counties due to unusually warm temperatures and dry conditions.

According to the DRN, the risk for wildfires increases when the snow melts before vegetations has a chance to green.

The fire danger risks across the state of Minnesota on Mar. 15, 2024. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

The DNR says that 90% of the time people are the cause for wildfires in Minnesota.

Burn restrictions will go in effect on the Mar. 18 for the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Sherburne, the southern half of St. Louis County, Stearns, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkins, and Wright county.

At this time, the DNR will not be issuing permits for open burning of brush or yard waste to these counties until the restrictions are lifted.

"This year, we've seen an early start to our wildfire season due to exceptionally warm winter temperatures and less than half the average snowfall across much of the state," said Karen Harrison, a DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "Spring burning restrictions help reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning."

In replace of burning, Harrison recommends alternative forms of yard waste disposal like composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site.

If a Minnesota resident causes a fire that escapes and causes a wildfire, they are liable for any damage caused as well as wildfire suppression cost.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the cost for wildfire suppression in 2022 totaled a staggering $3,549,000,000. Over the last ten years, an average of $2,358,603,800 has been spent on wildfire suppression, per the NIFC.

An end date for the burn restrictions has not been set yet. The DNR says it's possible that restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change.

