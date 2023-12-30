NEXT Weather: Quick round of snow moves in Saturday evening
MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday thanks to a weak clipper system that will move into the Great Lakes region.
The clouds will return, and some showers are expected to make their way across the state in the evening. It'll be a dusting for most, and accumulations will generally stay under 1 inch.
Then on Sunday, high pressure returns for another dry stretch as we ring in the new year. Temps will be in the mid-20s around midnight.
Next week, it'll hand around the mdi-30s, with a mix of sun and clouds.
