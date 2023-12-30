NEXT Weather: Quick round of snow moves in Saturday evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday thanks to a weak clipper system that will move into the Great Lakes region.

The clouds will return, and some showers are expected to make their way across the state in the evening. It'll be a dusting for most, and accumulations will generally stay under 1 inch.

Then on Sunday, high pressure returns for another dry stretch as we ring in the new year. Temps will be in the mid-20s around midnight.

Here's a rough idea when the snow starts later today. I'll have a closer look at times and amounts coming up on @WCCO Saturday Morning. See you at 8a! pic.twitter.com/pOMfxNJAXU — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 30, 2023

Next week, it'll hand around the mdi-30s, with a mix of sun and clouds.