Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Quick round of snow moves in Saturday evening

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on Dec. 30, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning report on Dec. 30, 2023 03:37

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday thanks to a weak clipper system that will move into the Great Lakes region.

The clouds will return, and some showers are expected to make their way across the state in the evening. It'll be a dusting for most, and accumulations will generally stay under 1 inch. 

MORE: These were the top 5 weather events in Minnesota in 2023

Then on Sunday, high pressure returns for another dry stretch as we ring in the new year. Temps will be in the mid-20s around midnight.

Next week, it'll hand around the mdi-30s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 8:35 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.