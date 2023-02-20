Twin Cities road crews finalizing plans for massive winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some may have Presidents Day off, but that's not the case for everyone - especially with a winter storm on the way.

Right now, public works departments are gearing up for the snow storm and finalizing plans to keep streets clean in the Twin Cities.

The last time Minnesota had a major snowstorm was in early January, weeks ago where some communities in the metro area got upwards of 10 inches of snow.

St. Paul officials say plow crews are out and they'll stay out essentially through the storm. The city is still finishing plans, but will focus on the 300 miles of main thoroughfares through the city.

The goal is to keep those streets clean. So the longer the snow falls, the longer it will take for them to get to the residential streets. And since this is looking like a multi-day event, city public works directors are encouraging people to have a plan because you may have to dig out your car or hunker down for a while until city crews can clear the streets.

The city of Minneapolis is still working to finalize its plans, but we should learn more as the day goes on so we'll keep you updated.