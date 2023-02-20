Delta, Southwest airlines issue waivers ahead of major winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a major snowstorm expected to hit Minnesota this week, some airlines are issuing travel waivers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

On Sunday, Delta Airlines announced the travel waiver is effective from Tuesday through Wednesday.

"With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 25, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked," the announcement said.

Southwest Airlines also issued travel waivers due to the forecasted weather conditions, including travelers at MSP Airport, effective Monday through Wednesday. See the details here.

There may be other airlines who have issued travel waivers, so check with your airline for more information.

Multiple weather systems are headed towards Minnesota, with the possibility of more than 20 inches of snow stacking up in the Twin Cities by the end of the week.