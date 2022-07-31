Next Weather: Heat and possible severe storms Sunday, #Top10WxDay on Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Following some scattered rain Sunday morning, another round of storms is looking to bring potential severe weather later in the day.
The WCCO Weather Team forecasts a muggy, hot day Sunday. Temperatures may hit 90 degrees in some areas, including the Twin Cities and Mankato.
Then, strong to severe storms are looking to develop after 4 p.m. to the northwest, reaching the Twin Cities likely after dinnertime. The storm could feature large hail and strong wind gusts – and a tornado can't be ruled out.
Storms will wrap up before midnight.
Top 10 Weather Day
Then, Monday is looking beautiful! So much so, the WCCO Weather Team is declaring a Top 10 Weather Day.
Expect mostly sunny skies, a high temperature near 85, low humidity, and a light breeze.
Then, the hottest day of the week looks to be Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The potential for 90-degree temps continues throughout the week.
