Next Weather: Heat and possible severe storms Sunday, #Top10WxDay on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following some scattered rain Sunday morning, another round of storms is looking to bring potential severe weather later in the day.

The WCCO Weather Team forecasts a muggy, hot day Sunday. Temperatures may hit 90 degrees in some areas, including the Twin Cities and Mankato.

Good morning! 🌅 Scat'd t-showers will start the day NW of the Twin Cities, and move this way by evening. Heat, humidity & wind will feed a severe threat not only later today but later this week. I'll detail the next rounds of storms PLUS a #Top10WXDay thru 8am @WCCO #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/m7yxCWtRiv — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 31, 2022

Then, strong to severe storms are looking to develop after 4 p.m. to the northwest, reaching the Twin Cities likely after dinnertime. The storm could feature large hail and strong wind gusts – and a tornado can't be ruled out.

Storms will wrap up before midnight.

Top 10 Weather Day

Then, Monday is looking beautiful! So much so, the WCCO Weather Team is declaring a Top 10 Weather Day.

Expect mostly sunny skies, a high temperature near 85, low humidity, and a light breeze.

Then, the hottest day of the week looks to be Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The potential for 90-degree temps continues throughout the week.