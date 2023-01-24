NEXT Weather: Early sun followed by more clouds, with cold temps ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- We should see a little sun early today with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and this evening, but darker clouds are on the horizon in -- at least in terms of temperatures.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that mild weather sticks around Tuesday, with highs around 30. Those mild temps should stay around through Friday. Light snow could fall tonight and Wednesday, but we're not looking for much accumulation.

We then get a quick dip of colder air on Thursday, O'Connor says, with highs in the lower 20s.

Following that, much colder temperatures are set to move in. Some forecast models are calling for highs in the single by next weekend. As for the overnight lows, think well below zero.

In other words, enjoy the temperatures you have right now.