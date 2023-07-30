Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

NEXT Weather: Dry and quiet Sunday, some storms possible in SW Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from July 30, 2023
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from July 30, 2023 03:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures in the lower 80s are expected for a dry and quiet Sunday.

Som rain or storms may clip the southwestern corner of Minnesota as a high-pressure system shifts to the east for the next 36 hours.

The high pressure will shift so far east that it will open the door to more moisture and a southerly warm air advection by Tuesday. This will increase our temps to the upper 80s to near 90.

RELATED: Large area of Minnesota now impacted by severe drought

Some thunderstorms may spark up by midweek. They're expected to be isolated to scattered storms, but no significant widespread rain.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.