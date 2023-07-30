NEXT Weather: Dry and quiet Sunday, some storms possible in SW Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures in the lower 80s are expected for a dry and quiet Sunday.
Som rain or storms may clip the southwestern corner of Minnesota as a high-pressure system shifts to the east for the next 36 hours.
The high pressure will shift so far east that it will open the door to more moisture and a southerly warm air advection by Tuesday. This will increase our temps to the upper 80s to near 90.
Some thunderstorms may spark up by midweek. They're expected to be isolated to scattered storms, but no significant widespread rain.
