NEXT Weather: Another breezy, chilly day, but spring weather is nearly here

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be yet another breezy, chilly day, but there's hope on the horizon.

The Twin Cities will see a high of just 39, and wind chills will make it feel much cooler. Southern Minnesota should see highs in the 40s, while up north will top out in the lower 30s. Areas near Duluth will see some lingering, light snow showers in the morning.

Things will start to warm up on Friday, with highs near 50 in the metro. It will remain quiet until late in the day, when rain showers may pop up.

Over the weekend, expect highs in the 60s. A few showers are possible on Easter Sunday, so maybe plan for an indoor egg hunt if you're celebrating.

Monday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 60s, along with light wind and sunshine. After that, it's possible temperatures jump into the 70s.