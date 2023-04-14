NEXT Weather: 80s return Friday, but temps dip significantly over weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota warms to the 80s once again Friday before rain arrives in the evening.
But cooler temps are on the way.
On Saturday, high temps drop to the low-50s with on and off showers all day.
RELATED: Nearly 40-degree temperature hike shows signs of climate shift in Minnesota
There could be some light snow early Sunday, which will transition to a mix before moving out. It stays windy, and it gets even colder with a high near 44.
We dry and warm Monday and Tuesday before more rain arrives Wednesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.