NEXT Weather: 80s return Friday, but temps dip significantly over weekend

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota warms to the 80s once again Friday before rain arrives in the evening.

But cooler temps are on the way.

On Saturday, high temps drop to the low-50s with on and off showers all day.

There could be some light snow early Sunday, which will transition to a mix before moving out. It stays windy, and it gets even colder with a high near 44.

We dry and warm Monday and Tuesday before more rain arrives Wednesday.

WCCO Staff
First published on April 14, 2023 / 5:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

