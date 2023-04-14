NEXT Weather: 80s return Friday, but temps dip significantly over weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota warms to the 80s once again Friday before rain arrives in the evening.

But cooler temps are on the way.

On Saturday, high temps drop to the low-50s with on and off showers all day.

RELATED: Nearly 40-degree temperature hike shows signs of climate shift in Minnesota

There could be some light snow early Sunday, which will transition to a mix before moving out. It stays windy, and it gets even colder with a high near 44.

We dry and warm Monday and Tuesday before more rain arrives Wednesday.