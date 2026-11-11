New exhibit highlight King Tut's Tomb now open at Mall of America

You can take a big step back to ancient times on your next visit to the Mall of America. A new exhibit featuring one of Egypt's most famous Pharaohs is opening up — "Discovering King Tut's Tomb".

"This exhibition focuses on over 100 replicas of the artifacts from the tomb," said creative producer Mark Lach. "These replicas are made by Egyptian artisans. They are precise, they're perfect — color, texture and size."

On the self-guided tour, you can see things like a full-sized chariot that King Tut would ride, a board game he would play, and of course, the nesting coffins he was buried in more than 3,000 years ago.

"I enjoy watching people go through, especially young people. Remember, this was a king that became king when he was nine years old," Lach said. "And to see children walk through them, 'nine years old, I could have been king?!' So it's a wonderful family experience that way to watch people, I think, discover things, study the details."

You also get to learn about the man who discovered Tut — Howard Carter — in his own words.

"This guy had passion. He had perseverance. His time was running out, his money was running out to make this discovery, and he finally did right towards the end of the fifth year of looking for the tomb of Tutankhamun," Lach said.

But you have plenty of time to explore these artifacts with the exhibit running through the holiday season, until at least early January.

"Bringing this experience to Minnesota and to the region is something that I feel, because of the interest in the arts and the culture, that Minnesotans are really going to enjoy."

The exhibit opens November 13. You can find tickets and more information at KingTutExperience.com.