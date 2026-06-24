Nelly Korda looks to make history at KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Minnesota

The undisputed favorite at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week is Nelly Korda.

How could she not be? The number one-ranked player in the world has won the first two majors this season, which would make a win at Hazeltine National Golf Club a historic thing.

"I'm just out here trying to play golf," said Korda on Wednesday. "I think I have a very in-the-moment mindset this year, which I'm just trying to take to the end of the year."

When the KPMG Women's PGA Championship was last at Hazeltine in 2019, Korda came close, finishing tied for third. She can employ the same plan this time around.

"It is a very much so placement golf course on the fairway and on the greens," she said. "So, hopefully every part of my game is in tip-top shape."

Korda's game has been better than anyone's in recent years. The question this week: is the momentum still going and can she capture major number five and make it three in a row?

"I've just told myself if I am lifting the trophy, that's obviously the main goal at the end of the week, but I'm gonna focus on my preparation and know that I'm 100% confident in it and lean on that," Korda said.