The Navel Aviation Alumni choir is lifting spirits through song

Veterans in Minneapolis were treated to some healing sounds today.

At the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, a special sound filled the falls.

The Navel Aviation Alumni choir were there to honor their fellow veterans through song.

The choir has a rich history, dating back to 1949. In 2002, it was disbanded, but 13 years later, members reconvened.

Choir director and Minnesota native David Carlson helped lead the effort.

"After we struck a chord or two, I said we can still do this," said Carlson.

Good enough to do shows across the country. Even performing at Carnegie Hall.

But the real honor is performing with and for those who share the title of Veteran.

"I feel like we went through flight training together so we share that kind of camaraderie, but we also just love to harmonize and we love to sing for audiences, especially a place like this," said one choir member.

"When we sing their respective service songs, and you see a guy in a wheel chair, struggling to stand up, yeah that makes a difference," said Carlson.