In a male-dominated field, these Minnesota officers pave the way for women in law enforcement

On Saturday, law enforcement across the country observed National Police Woman Day.

The National Policing Institute says only 12% of officers are women.

"I love getting to interact with people," said Commander Sara Halverson with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Halverson is a 26-year sheriff's office veteran and says she wouldn't want it any other way.

"My supervisors are male, my partners are male and everybody I supervise are male. I just got a female sergeant this week," said Halverson.

She's the commander of the office's patrol division.

"When I started there were about four women within. Now I think we're close to 15, 17," she said.

Over in the City of Blaine, it's a similar story.

"When I first started, I want to say we had like five or six females," said Officer Kelly Titus of the Blaine Police Department.

WCCO

Eleven years later, officer and K9 handler Titus says there are now roughly 20.

"My dad, I grew up being taught . . . I can do anything a boy can do," said Titus.

It's a male dominated field across the country. The National Policing Institute says in 1974, there were close to 1,000 female officers in the U.S. By 2024, that number ballooned to 96,000 out of more than 700,000 officers in a country of roughly 342,000,000 people.

"I love helping people... this job is all about solving these puzzles we're given every day," said Titus.

It's a job that Halverson, who is married to an officer and is a mother of four, says hasn't always been easy.

"It's difficult to find childcare," Halverson told WCCO.

Titus is also married to another officer and is currently expecting her first child in March.

"Sometimes people don't want to see woman on calls or getting pulled over . . . which is okay. We also see that with men," Titus added.

She says the tough times are worth it.

"Knowing that on people's worse days, I can help them in any way," said Titus.

"When you've been somewhere 26 years and have gotten to know and work with people, it's alright. I don't mind the men's club," Halverson added.

If you're interested in learning more about law enforcement roles, Halverson recommends requesting a ride-along.