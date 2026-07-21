Napheesa Collier probable for Lynx at Storm in her first action since last year's playoffs

Five-time All-Star Napheesa Collier is listed as probable for Minnesota's game at Seattle on Wednesday, which would be her first action since injuring her left ankle in last year's playoffs.

The return of Collier, a four-time All-WNBA selection, is a major boost for a Lynx team that has more than coped with her absence. Led by All-Star rookie Olivia Miles, the Lynx are on a six-game winning streak and their 21-6 record is the league's best.

Collier was second last season to Las Vegas' A'ja Wilson in MVP voting for the second year in a row. She averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks and became only the second player ever to making at least 50% of her field goals, 40% of 3-pointers and 90% of free throws in a season.

An injury to her right ankle in August forced Collier to miss three weeks. She tore three ligaments in her left ankle in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against Phoenix.

Collier underwent surgery on both ankles in the offseason.

She signed a one-year, $1.4 million supermax contract in April.