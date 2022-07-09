MPD says downtown barricades are "creative" crime solution amidst staff shortages

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are taking measures to reduce traffic in downtown's Mill District following a destructive and disruptive 4th of July crime outburst.

Starting Friday, Second Street in the Mill District has been marked by concrete barriers and road closure signs in several areas.

Minneapolis Police Inspector Bill Peterson says the effort is to slow down traffic by reducing routes in and out of the area.

"The name of the game right now is creativity, given staffing challenges," Peterson said. "It's no secret that we're challenged staffing-wise, so we're finding a number of different ways to get creative to provide public safety."

The barricade blocks will remain up for a still undetermined amount of time, Peterson said.

Headed to the Mill District? Expect barricades. Several are now along 2nd St. MPD says it's a direct response to the violent events here on the 4th of July. More tonight on @wcco at 10. pic.twitter.com/T3m0dhJEb2 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) July 8, 2022

In addition, Minneapolis police have created parking restrictions limiting overnight parking in the area.

"We are being as creative as we can," Peterson said.

People who live in the area say they're encouraged by the quick response but were surprised to see the barricades go up with no warning.

"It definitely feels a little bit alienating and polarizing to have these barricades dividing up the neighborhood," said David Otero. "It's weird because during the day, it feels fine, it feels safe. Then as the night descends, it feels like the purge."

"It feels like the city is taking it seriously," said Emily Spott, who says she wishes police were as responsive in other city neighborhoods. "The lack of police response on July 4th and how long it was going on was really disconcerting. It kind of felt like we were abandoned."

"It's going to disrupt our ease of getting in and out of the neighborhood and diverting traffic," said Kevin Ellich. "But if it's an inconvenience that we have to live with for a little while, so be it as long as the neighborhood is kept safe, and we don't have incidents like that in the future."