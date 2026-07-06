Man drowns on Movil Lake in northern Minnesota, sheriff says

A man drowned during a boating excursion on a northern Minnesota lake Friday evening, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., a caller reported the man left the boat and entered Movil Lake, but did not resurface, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders, boaters and bystanders searched for the man. Around 5:30 p.m., they spotted what was believed to be a body in about 25 feet of water. Severe thunderstorms in the area forced them to temporarily abandon the search.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Lakes Area Dive Team recovered the man's body from the water, according to the sheriff's office.

The drowning is under investigation.

Movil Lake is about 10 miles north of Bemidji.