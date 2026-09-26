Motorist flees after crash with light rail train in downtown Minneapolis, police say

Metro Transit police are looking for a motorist who ran a red light Saturday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis, striking a light rail train and then fleeing the area.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at South Fifth Street and Portland Avenue. Only the train operator was on board since it was not in service, police say, and they weren't hurt.

Police say the tracks were cleared about 30 minutes later and train service is back to normal.

Metro Transit police are still investigating.