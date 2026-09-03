Motorist dies after rear-ending Metro Transit bus north of Twin Cities

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving a Metro Transit bus in Fridley, Minnesota, Thursday morning.

According to Metro Transit, the crash occurred at the intersection of East River Road Northeast and 43rd Avenue Northeast.

A southbound Route 827 bus was stopped at a railroad crossing when a motorist struck it from behind, Metro Transit said.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries. There were passengers on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting Metro Transit police with the investigation.