Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35W in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that closed part of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 60-year-old Larry Lewis was heading north on I-35W when he and a commercial truck collided. It happened near 28th Street around 12:40 a.m.

Lewis was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was declared dead. The state patrol said he was not wearing a helmet

The truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was uninjured.

The highway was briefly closed Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:34 AM

