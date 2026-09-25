Minnesota mother and son charged in Medicaid fraud totaling more than $130,000 for care never provided

A Minnesota mother and son are accused of billing Medicaid for more than $130,000 in services that were never provided, including hundreds of shifts the son allegedly logged as a caregiver while records showed him at another job, according to court documents filed Friday.

Angela Ruth Johnson, 59, of Rogers, is charged with six counts of theft by false representation, court documents show. Her son, 32-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson of Brooklyn Park, is charged with four counts of the same offense.

According to a criminal complaint, Mark Johnson worked as a personal care assistant from June 2021 through June 2023. During that time, he reported providing waiver services to Angela Johnson through Always on Time Health Services, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The complaint says that on more than 350 occasions, his time sheets showed him providing those services while he was documented as working at Alpine Diversified Services, a fire safety services business. Angela Johnson allegedly signed the time sheets.

Prosecutors allege the false time sheets submitted by Mark Johnson recorded more than 1,000 hours of services that were never provided, leading Medicaid to pay more than $34,000 and Mark Johnson to receive more than $13,500 in wages.

Angela Johnson was both a recipient of services and a responsible party for five other members of her family, according to the complaint. Court documents show a responsible party directs and supervises a minor who isn't able to "direct his or her own care."

According to court documents, Angela Johnson completed and signed off on time sheets reporting services for herself and others that were never provided from October 2020 through June 2023. The complaint alleges Medicaid paid more than $100,000 to Always on Time Health Services as a result of the fraudulent claims.

If convicted, Angela Johnson faces up to 60 years in prison, while Mark Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.