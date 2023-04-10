Watch CBS News
Most people feel more spontaneous and motivated by springtime, survey finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows 7 out of 10 people say they feel more spontaneous in the spring after being cooped up.

According to the OnePoll survey, about a third say they feel more motivated, too.

Parents will especially be on the move, with 51% of them saying they will travel this spring.

The survey polled 2,000 Americans. See more here.

April 10, 2023

