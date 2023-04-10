Most people feel more spontaneous and motivated by springtime, survey finds
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows 7 out of 10 people say they feel more spontaneous in the spring after being cooped up.
According to the OnePoll survey, about a third say they feel more motivated, too.
Parents will especially be on the move, with 51% of them saying they will travel this spring.
The survey polled 2,000 Americans. See more here.
