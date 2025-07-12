Motorist killed in crash between Prius, Ford F-450 in central Minnesota, sheriff says

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines

A motorist was killed in a crash between a Toyota Prius and a Ford F-450 truck on Friday afternoon in central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's office said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 20th Street in Two Rivers Township, located south of Bowlus.

Both vehicles "rolled onto their roofs" after the crash, which also led to a powerline pole being "sheared off," the sheriff's office said.

Bowlus firefighters had to extricate the driver of the Prius from their car, but they were soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers in the Ford F-450 all survived, and were treated and released at the scene by first responders.

The sheriff's office is still investigating, and says information about the victim will be released at a later time by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says as of Friday, there have been 174 traffic deaths in the state.