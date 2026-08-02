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Weather Forecast

More sunshine & pleasant temps on the way

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Another beautiful day is on the way courtesy of high pressure. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s Sunday afternoon with ample sunshine and low humidity. 

It will be pretty breezy in western Minnesota. There will be a little haze due to wildfire smoke at sunrise and sunset, but it will not impact air quality.

Those breezy winds reach the metro Monday, but there won't be much else to worry about to kick off the week. 

Isolated to scattered storm chances return late Monday and into Tuesday as a cold front moves from the Dakotas into Minnesota.

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WCCO

Temperatures next week will be closer to average, highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s, with no major heat issues.

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