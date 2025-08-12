"Critical incident" that injured 2 under BCA investigation, Moorhead police say

The Moorhead Police Department said two people were injured in a "critical incident" involving its officers Monday night, though the agency declined to say how the injuries occurred.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension added it was at the scene to investigate a "use-of-force incident," but did not say what kind of force was used or by whom.

An "active disturbance" brought officers to the 2400 block of Third Avenue North around 8:50 p.m., police said. Eventually, a SWAT team was called in to help.

"During the course of the response, officers were involved in a critical incident. No law enforcement personnel were injured, but two other individuals sustained injuries," the Moorhead Police Department said.

Police said there is no threat to public safety, but still asked residents to avoid the area while authorities investigate.