Man in custody after 57-year-old found dead in Monticello, Minnesota, mobile home park

A 48-year-old man is in custody after a Monticello man was found dead in a mobile home community last week, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home off State Highway 25 Northeast around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a 57-year-old Monticello man unresponsive.

Investigators determined the man had recently been in a fight with the 48-year-old, the sheriff's office said.

Cass County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spotted his [vehicle description] a little more than two hours later. He was arrested and is being held in the Wright County Jail. The Wright County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges.

Monticello is about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.