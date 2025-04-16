As Maple Grove Cycling closes, mechanic launches new mobile bike repair business

As one longtime metro bike shop hits the brakes for good, a mechanic is shifting into a new gear, betting on a bold new ride to keep his wheels and his future moving forward.

Pete Hamer's passion for fixing started out of necessity.

Hamer's newfound freedom came when he learned that the bike shop he had worked for, Maple Grove Cycling hit the brakes, closing April 5 after 35 years. Luckily, he had been dabbling with going out on his own in recent years.

"In 2023, I started working just out of my garage, doing bike repair as a side hustle," explained Hamer, owner of Hamer's Cycle Service.

In 2024, he went to work for Maple Grove Cycling a second time in his career, knowing the owner was looking to retire and sell his property. He supported Hamer's idea of eventually cranking up a mobile bike repair business.

Once Maple Grove Cycling announced they were closing and stopped taking repairs, we were able to just refer people to me," said Hamer.

With a wife and kids counting on him, shifting gears to owning and running Hamer's Cycle Service is a risk. Hamer has crunched the numbers of bikes he'll need to service to support his family.

"Between five to ten a day, five days a week, for six to nine months a year, is about what I need to do," he said.

Hamer said the timing for this new venture couldn't be better with spring tune-ups in demand.

In addition to regular maintenance like cleaning the bike, filling tires, and lubricating your chain, there are red flags that will let you know if your bike needs some TLC.

"It's not shifting, it needs a tune-up, or the brakes are squealing, or the brakes are soft," said Hamer.

He's pedaling ahead, helping others get their wheels spinning.

"We think it's going to work . . . and so far, it has been. For the week, week and a half that I've been doing it full-time," Hamer says with a laugh. "If I can make a living fixing bikes, I'm happy."