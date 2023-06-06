Delyanie Arnold, who aided suspected MOA shooter's escape, sentenced

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A man who helped an alleged shooter evade arrest after opening fire at the Mall of America has been sentenced.

Delyanie Arnold will serve 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse and another 120 days on home detention or work release, according to court records. He also received three years of probation. Arnold pleaded guilty in April to aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Per a criminal complaint, Arnold helped facilitate Shamar Lark and Rashad May's escape from MOA after Lark allegedly fired multiple shots inside a Nike store in August.

Lark has a plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday and May will be sentenced for aiding an offender in later this month. Selena Raghubir, who was also charged with aiding an offender, is scheduled to go to trial in August.

No one was injured in the shooting.