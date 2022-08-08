Police chief to give update in Mall of America shooting investigation Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington police will be giving an update Monday in a shooting inside Mall of America that led to a lockdown last week.

On Thursday afternoon, a gunman fired three shots inside a Nike store on the second level of the mall's west side.

Surveillance video shows two groups of young adults having an altercation at the cash register inside the store. One of the groups walks out, but a member of that group soon returns and fires three rounds inside before fleeing. There were no reported injuries.

The mall went into lockdown for nearly two hours during the initial investigation. The mall was closed for the rest of the evening and reopened Friday morning. Mall of America Vice President Dan Jasper says guests can expect to see an increase in security staffing and law enforcement partners.

Last week, Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said even though there was one shooter, police are searching for two suspects. He says there is no danger to the public at this time.

Following the shooting, there was a large police presence for hours outside of the Best Western hotel, located across the street from the mall. Hodges says they believed the suspects had fled to the hotel, but they were not found there.

The police chief will be providing the update at 3 p.m. Follow updates here and on our streaming platform CBS News Minnesota.